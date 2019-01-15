'Brexit is a complete cluster shambles'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Brexit is a complete cluster shambles' - Layla Moran

The Liberal Democrats have campaigned for another referendum or ‘people’s vote.’

Layla Moran says the Prime Minister’s deal is “nothing like what we campaigned for – it’s not even a compromise. It can’t go through.”

Filmed and edited by Nick Raikes.

  • 15 Jan 2019