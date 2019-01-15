Media player
'Brexit is a complete cluster shambles' - Layla Moran
The Liberal Democrats have campaigned for another referendum or ‘people’s vote.’
Layla Moran says the Prime Minister’s deal is “nothing like what we campaigned for – it’s not even a compromise. It can’t go through.”
Filmed and edited by Nick Raikes.
15 Jan 2019
