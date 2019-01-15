“We’re being asked to endorse a blind Brexit.”
'We’re being asked to endorse a blind Brexit' - Sir Keir Starmer

The shadow brexit secretary says there's been “no real progress” on the UK’s future relationship with the EU.

Labour is expected to vote against the prime minister's deal, and if it is defeated, they could to try to trigger a general election.

Sir Keir Starmer says not enough has been done to understand “the real reasons that people voted in the way that they did.”

  • 15 Jan 2019
