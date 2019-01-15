Brexit: The Hull chip shop summit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How has the Brexit saga impacted friendships?

Zoe voted to remain in the EU, yet many of her friends voted to leave, and she invited her mates and some customers to her chip shop in Hull to talk about their differences.

Politics Live went along to hear from them.

  • 15 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Is Brexit-voting Llanelli changing its mind?