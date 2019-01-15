Brexit: The Hull chip shop summit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How has the Brexit saga impacted friendships?
Zoe voted to remain in the EU, yet many of her friends voted to leave, and she invited her mates and some customers to her chip shop in Hull to talk about their differences.
Politics Live went along to hear from them.
-
15 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window