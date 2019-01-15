'The deal on the table gets us over the line'

Media player
'There’s a deal on the table, it gets us over the line' - Kit Malthouse
Government Housing Minister Kit Malthouse voted to leave the EU, and wants the prime minister’s deal to pass. He says any other outcome would be a “gamble”.
Mr Malthouse says that the UK needs to be more “nimble and agile” and that “under the yolk of the EU I don’t think we are able to do that.”
Filmed and edited by Nick Raikes.
15 Jan 2019
