Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'PM's deal doesn't allow UK to leave the EU' - Sammy Wilson
During the 2016 EU referendum, Democratic Unionist MP Sammy Wilson campaign for the UK to leave the EU.
“Every conceivable argument was looked at and has still not been delivered on and is not likely to be delivered on”, he says.
“The Prime Minister’s deal does not allow the United Kingdom to leave the EU.”
Filmed and edited by Nick Raikes.
-
15 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46871993/pm-s-deal-doesn-t-allow-uk-to-leave-the-eu-sammy-wilsonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window