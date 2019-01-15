'PM's deal doesn't allow UK to leave the EU'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'PM's deal doesn't allow UK to leave the EU' - Sammy Wilson

During the 2016 EU referendum, Democratic Unionist MP Sammy Wilson campaign for the UK to leave the EU.

“Every conceivable argument was looked at and has still not been delivered on and is not likely to be delivered on”, he says.

“The Prime Minister’s deal does not allow the United Kingdom to leave the EU.”

Filmed and edited by Nick Raikes.

  • 15 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Is Brexit-voting Llanelli changing its mind?