'Our democracy will once again make our laws'
'Our democracy will once again make our laws' - Jacob Rees-Mogg

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg says Brexit is a “liberation for British people”.

The leading Brexit campaigner says the Withdrawal Agreement would leave the UK “too closely tied to the EU", and voting down the prime minister’s deal will “lead us free to have a better Brexit”.

  • 15 Jan 2019
