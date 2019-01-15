EU's options if UK MPs reject Brexit deal

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Six things EU could do if Theresa May's deal gets voted down
MPs will vote later on Theresa May's deal for leaving the European Union.
It is widely thought it will be defeated, with many Conservatives expected to join opposition parties in voting against it.
But what could the EU do next?
The BBC's Adam Fleming looks at its options.
-
15 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46875207/brexit-six-things-eu-could-do-if-theresa-may-s-deal-gets-voted-downRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window