EU's options if UK MPs reject Brexit deal
Brexit: Six things EU could do if Theresa May's deal gets voted down

MPs will vote later on Theresa May's deal for leaving the European Union.

It is widely thought it will be defeated, with many Conservatives expected to join opposition parties in voting against it.

But what could the EU do next?

The BBC's Adam Fleming looks at its options.

  • 15 Jan 2019
