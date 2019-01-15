Voters in York discuss the Brexit vote
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'We're all on the outside looking into this bubble'

A group of eight voters - four leavers, four remainers - met at the Merchant Adventurers' Hall in York to share their thoughts on Brexit.

"I feel like they're in this bubble, fighting among themselves and we're all on the outside looking into this bubble," said one voter.

  • 15 Jan 2019