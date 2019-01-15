Brexit views from Portsmouth to France

Media player
'The politicians' job is to sort something out'
On a ferry from Portsmouth to the French city of Caen, BBC reporter Graham Satchell hears from passengers and expats about their Brexit views.
15 Jan 2019
