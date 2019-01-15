Media player
Brexit: Cox tells MPs 'you are not children in the playground'
Geoffrey Cox has told the Commons it would be the "height of irresponsibility" to vote against Theresa May's Brexit deal and "plunge" the UK into legal uncertainty.
Opening the final day of five days of debate before the crunch vote, the attorney general said thousands of citizens and businesses could face legal issues without the deal, and they would ask MPs afterward: "What are you playing at?"
15 Jan 2019
