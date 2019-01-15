Pregnant MP 'wants to make a point'

Video

After Labour MP Tulip Siddiq MP announced she was going against medical advice and would delay the birth of her child so she could take part in Tuesday's Brexit vote, some MPs said it showed the need for proxy votes for new parents in Parliament.

Lib Dem Jo Swinson took her baby into the Commons for a previous Commons vote, and said she could "entirely understand" why the MP was doing this when the pairing system was "broken".

But Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch said it appeared the Labour MP wanted to "make a point" to her constituents, and wondered if the stance was needed when her "one vote was not going to make a difference" and added: "I would not do it".

Conservative MP Bernard Jenkin and the SNP's Kirsty Blackman were also in the debate on BBC Politics Live.

