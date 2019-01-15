Media player
Brexit: PM's Brexit deal voted down by 432 to 202
The prime minister's Brexit deal is backed by 202 MPs but 432 vote against.
Tellers announce the result in the Commons where her deal is is lost with a majority of 230.
15 Jan 2019
