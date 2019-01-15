May: British people 'want this issue settled'

Media player
Brexit: Theresa May's reaction to losing Commons vote
After MPs heavily defeat her Brexit deal, Theresa May says there will be time on Wednesday for the opposition to put a no confidence vote.
She told the House of Commons that the 432 to 202 vote "tells us nothing about what it does support, nothing about how or even if it intends to honour the decision that people took in a referendum".
The PM said the government will proceed with a "constructive spirit" and that the British people "want this issue settled".
15 Jan 2019
