MP delays C-section for Brexit vote

Video

The MP for Hampstead and Kilburn has delayed the scheduled birth of her son via C-section, in order to attend Parliament for a crucial Brexit vote.

MP Tulip Siddiq said she has 'no faith' in the pairing system - a process by which Members of Parliament null their vote by arranging for an opposing voter to withdraw.

There is currently no provision for proxy voting in Parliament.

She is due to give birth later this week.