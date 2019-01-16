MP delays C-section for Brexit vote

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: MP Tulip Siddiq delays C-section for Brexit vote
The MP for Hampstead and Kilburn has delayed the scheduled birth of her son via C-section, in order to attend Parliament for a crucial Brexit vote.
MP Tulip Siddiq said she has 'no faith' in the pairing system - a process by which Members of Parliament null their vote by arranging for an opposing voter to withdraw.
There is currently no provision for proxy voting in Parliament.
She is due to give birth later this week.
-
16 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46887723/brexit-mp-tulip-siddiq-delays-c-section-for-brexit-voteRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window