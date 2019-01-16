Labour MP urges Corbyn to back 'People's Vote'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

David Lammy urges Jeremy Corbyn to back 'People's Vote'

A Labour MP has urged Jeremy Corbyn to back a 'People's Vote' after the government's unprecedented Brexit defeat on Tuesday night.

David Lammy told Today the Labour leader risks getting "splinters in places he doesn't want" if he "sits on the fence" with regards to supporting a second referendum.

  • 16 Jan 2019
Go to next video: The moment PM's Brexit deal was voted down