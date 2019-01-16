Cameron: I don't regret calling referendum
Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron says he backs Theresa May's efforts to secure a Brexit deal with the EU, but insisted he did not regret calling the referendum.

Mr Cameron told the BBC, as he headed off for a run, that he regretted losing the 2016 referendum but said he backed Theresa May.

