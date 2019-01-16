Clarke says PM must 'modify her red lines'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Theresa May and Ken Clarke on Brexit red lines
Conservative MP Ken Clarke told the prime minister she must consider changing course on Brexit, and to think again on her options.
He said she should reconsider ruling out a no deal, extending Article 50, and the prospect of a customs union, and warned her to "modify her red lines which she created for herself”.
But Theresa May told him that "government policy is that we are leaving on 29 March".
-
16 Jan 2019
