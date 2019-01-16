Will poverty fall while PM remains in office?

Media player
Video
PMQs: Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn on poverty and inequality
Jeremy Corbyn said the government is not just "failing" on Brexit, as he asked her about poverty levels and if she will lower them.
He asked: "With poverty rising, can the PM tell us when she expects it to fall for the time she remains in office?”
Theresa May said that one million fewer people were in "absolute poverty", which was a "record low”.
16 Jan 2019
