PM told 'everything has changed' over referendum
While thousands of people protested outside Westminster as the Brexit vote took place, none were calling for a Norway or Canada style deal, a Labour MP has told the PM.

Backing a new referendum on EU status, Peter Kyle revised a Theresa May quote, saying "everything has changed".

And he reminded Mrs May that she promised to give people more of a say over their lives.

But the prime minister said the UK voted to leave, and it was "incumbent" on Parliament to deliver on that.

  • 16 Jan 2019
