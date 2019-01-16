Corbyn: PM 'in denial' about customs union
PMQs: Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May on customs union and no deal

Labour's Jeremy Corbyn has called on the prime minister to clarify her policy on a customs deal and a no-deal after her plan for Brexit was voted down by a majority of 230.

Theresa May said there were two ways of avoiding a no deal, which would be to agree a deal, or to revoke Article 50.

She told him that the latter was "something this government will not do”.

  • 16 Jan 2019
