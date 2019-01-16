Rees-Mogg will 'not put a Marxist in Downing St'
Rees-Mogg on no-confidence against May government

Theresa May could stand on her head at the despatch box and back regulatory alignment, but Jacob Rees-Mogg said he would still not vote against her in a no-confidence motion.

The European Research Group chairman spoke to Andrew Neil about any challenge to the prime minister, and he said he "would not put a Marxist in 10 Downing Street".

  • 16 Jan 2019
