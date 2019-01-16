Rees-Mogg will 'not put a Marxist in Downing St'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rees-Mogg on no-confidence against May government
Theresa May could stand on her head at the despatch box and back regulatory alignment, but Jacob Rees-Mogg said he would still not vote against her in a no-confidence motion.
The European Research Group chairman spoke to Andrew Neil about any challenge to the prime minister, and he said he "would not put a Marxist in 10 Downing Street".
All viewers can watch the full Andrew Neil and Jacob Rees Mogg interview
UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission
-
16 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window