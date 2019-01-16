PM offers to meet other leaders after vote

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
May offers to meet other leaders after no confidence vote result
After surviving a no confidence in Parliament, Theresa May invited the leaders of other parties to meet her the same evening.
She told MPs: “The government approaches these meetings in a constructive spirit, and I urge others to do the same."
-
16 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46896172/may-offers-to-meet-other-leaders-after-no-confidence-vote-resultRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window