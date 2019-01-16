Rees-Mogg and friends toasted May's vote loss?

Media player
Brexit vote: Rees-Mogg and friends toasted result with Champagne?
After reports that Brexiteers celebrated the prime minister's deal being voted down with Champagne, Jacob Rees-Mogg said it was more of a "meeting with a drink rather than a grand celebration".
He told Andrew Neil a celebration would imply it was over, but not "even the most optimistic commentator would say we were at an end point".
All viewers can watch the full Andrew Neil and Jacob Rees Mogg interview
UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission
16 Jan 2019
