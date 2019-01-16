The moment May wins no confidence vote
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The moment May wins Corbyn's no confidence vote

Theresa May survives a challenge from Jeremy Corbyn and opposition parties to bring down her government.

The Labour leader tabled a vote of no confidence in the prime minister, straight after her Brexit deal was heavily defeated on Tuesday evening.

But 24 hours later, Conservatives and their DUP partners backed the PM, and she won the vote by 325 to 306.

Live updates in text, video and images

  • 16 Jan 2019
Go to next video: PM offers to meet other leaders after vote