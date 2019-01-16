What now for Brexit?

Video

MPs voted down Theresa May's Brexit deal by a huge majority.

So what happens to Brexit now? Ahead of a no-confidence motion Theresa May says that the government wants to "deliver on the result of the referendum" while ending free movement and "opening up new opportunities to trade with the rest of the world".

Jeremy Corbyn says the government "has failed our country" and suggests that it's time the prime minister resigned to make way for a General Election, while others in Parliament call for another referendum.

So can May's plan B avoid splitting her party?

And as for Europe? They say "the ball is very much in Westminster's court".

Brexit: What happens now?

What is a vote of no confidence?