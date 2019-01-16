Gove and Watson ahead of vote
Video

Theresa May's government has narrowly survived a vote of no confidence amid division over its Brexit policy.

Ahead of the vote, Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson wound up the debate on behalf of Labour saying she was a prime minister "with no authority and no plan B."

Meanwhile Environment Secretary, Michael Gove attacked Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, saying "he will not stand up for this country".

