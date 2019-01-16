Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
No confidence motion: Gove and Watson ahead of vote
Theresa May's government has narrowly survived a vote of no confidence amid division over its Brexit policy.
Ahead of the vote, Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson wound up the debate on behalf of Labour saying she was a prime minister "with no authority and no plan B."
Meanwhile Environment Secretary, Michael Gove attacked Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, saying "he will not stand up for this country".
-
16 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window