The moment government survives no confidence vote
No confidence motion: Theresa May survives vote

Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a bid to remove her government from power.

She won by 325 votes to 306.

Giving her reaction to the result, Mrs May told MPs she would start talks with other party leaders about Brexit plans.

  • 16 Jan 2019
