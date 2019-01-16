May survives
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

May survives no confidence vote

Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a bid to remove her government from power.

She won by 325 votes to 306.

Giving her reaction to the result, Mrs May told MPs she would start talks with other party leaders about Brexit plans.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 16 Jan 2019