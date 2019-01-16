Corbyn: 'Remove prospect of castastrophe'
Jeremy Corbyn: 'Remove prospect of catastrophe of a no-deal Brexit'

Theresa May has seen off a bid to remove her government with a no confidence motion.

Jeremy Corbyn tabled the motion on Tuesday after the rejection of the government's Brexit deal.

After the confidence vote, he said before further talks can go ahead, the government must remove the prospect of a no-deal Brexit from the table.

  • 16 Jan 2019
