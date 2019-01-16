PM's Downing Street statement

Video

The prime minster has called on MPs to "put self-interest aside" and "work constructively together" to find a way forward for Brexit.

Theresa May said she had met with the Liberal Democrats, the SNP and Plaid Cymru, but was "disappointed" Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had not chosen to take part in discussions.

Earlier, the prime minister won a vote of no confidence by 325 to 306, as rebel Tory MPs and the DUP backed her to stay in No 10.

But just 24 hours before, both groups ensured her Brexit plan was voted down in Parliament by an historic margin.

