What will the PM do next?
Video

How does Theresa May proceed with Brexit?

BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley gives a round up of the options Theresa May has in order to proceed with Brexit.

It follows her slim victory in a no-confidence vote won by 325 to 306, a margin of 19 votes.

Britain is due to leave the European Union on 29 March.

  • 17 Jan 2019
