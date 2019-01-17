Blair: Brexit extension 'inevitable'
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has said extending the Brexit deadline is "inevitable".

He told Today: "If I was the government now, I would already be having discussions with Europe about the terms of an extension".

The UK is due to leave the European Union on 29 March 2019, in just 71 days.

