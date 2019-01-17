Media player
Tony Blair: Brexit extension 'inevitable'
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has said extending the Brexit deadline is "inevitable".
He told Today: "If I was the government now, I would already be having discussions with Europe about the terms of an extension".
The UK is due to leave the European Union on 29 March 2019, in just 71 days.
17 Jan 2019
