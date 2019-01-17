No deal Brexit 'catastrophic' for UK
Tony Blair: No deal Brexit 'catastrophic' for UK

Threatening a no deal Brexit "is a problem for the EU", but a "catastrophe" for the UK, former Prime Minister Tony Blair has told the Today programme.

He said it would cause "enormous" and "profound damage" to the UK economy.

Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal was voted down on Tuesday. There are now 71 days to go until the UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March.

