Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tony Blair: No deal Brexit 'catastrophic' for UK
Threatening a no deal Brexit "is a problem for the EU", but a "catastrophe" for the UK, former Prime Minister Tony Blair has told the Today programme.
He said it would cause "enormous" and "profound damage" to the UK economy.
Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal was voted down on Tuesday. There are now 71 days to go until the UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March.
-
17 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window