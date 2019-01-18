What did viewers make of the political drama?

Media player
Brexit: Leavers and Remainers watch vote on PM's deal
Politicians and the media were watching every minute of the political drama which saw Theresa May's Brexit plan rejected by a majority of 230 - but so were many more millions of viewers at home.
Three Remainers in Glasgow and three Leavers on the Wirral were joined by the Politics Live team, as we watched them watching Westminster at work.
