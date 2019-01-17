Brexit red lines could shift, says minister

Media player
Rory Stewart: Brexit red lines 'could shift'
Rory Stewart suggested there could be some give and for the PM when it came to Brexit talks with other parties.
Speaking on BBC Question Time, the prisons minister said if other parties were "serious" about wanting a deal "then of course we can shift red lines".
17 Jan 2019
