Blair: Not unpatriotic to back new referendum

Brexit: Tony Blair on calling for another EU referendum
Tony Blair said he was not "inserting" himself into EU negotiations, but believed another referendum is in the UK's interests.
The former UK PM told Andrew Neil that Brexit was a "really bad idea for the country".
All viewers can watch the full Andrew Neil and Tony Blair interview
UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission
17 Jan 2019
