Blair: Not unpatriotic to back new referendum
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Tony Blair on calling for another EU referendum

Tony Blair said he was not "inserting" himself into EU negotiations, but believed another referendum is in the UK's interests.

The former UK PM told Andrew Neil that Brexit was a "really bad idea for the country".

All viewers can watch the full Andrew Neil and Tony Blair interview

UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission

  • 17 Jan 2019
Go to next video: What will the PM do next?