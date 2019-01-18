Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigel Farage 'looking for new party'
Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage says, if the UK ends up contesting the European Parliament elections, he will be on a party list.
If Article 50 is extended, he believes the UK could end up taking part in the May elections after all - but the MEP has quit his former party so will not be standing for them.
He said: "If this happens, I will make sure that there is a political party there with a list that I can be part of."
-
18 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window