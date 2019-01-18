Nigel Farage 'looking for new party'
Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage says, if the UK ends up contesting the European Parliament elections, he will be on a party list.

If Article 50 is extended, he believes the UK could end up taking part in the May elections after all - but the MEP has quit his former party so will not be standing for them.

He said: "If this happens, I will make sure that there is a political party there with a list that I can be part of."

  • 18 Jan 2019