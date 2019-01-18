Johnson: 'Shameful' to extend Article 50
Boris Johnson has called proposals to extend Article 50 "shameful".

In a speech at the JCB Headquarters in Rocester, the former foreign secretary said the 29 March was a "totemic date" for Brexit and it was "the one fact to which the public has been able to cling".

