Johnson: 'Shameful' to extend Article 50

Boris Johnson on Brexit: 'Shameful' to extend Article 50
Boris Johnson has called proposals to extend Article 50 "shameful".
In a speech at the JCB Headquarters in Rocester, the former foreign secretary said the 29 March was a "totemic date" for Brexit and it was "the one fact to which the public has been able to cling".
18 Jan 2019
