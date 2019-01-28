Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dog whistles: The secret language politicians are using
Politicians are using coded language to "manipulate people" into making decisions they wouldn't normally be "morally comfortable with", a political language expert tells the BBC.
This kind of political message only certain people are meant to understand is known as a "dog whistle", explains Professor Jennifer Saul.
Some claimed these tactics were used to make people think Barack Obama was a foreigner. Others said UKIP's "Breaking Point" poster was a racist dog whistle.
So how does it work?
-
28 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46922909/dog-whistles-the-secret-language-politicians-are-usingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window