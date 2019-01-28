The secret language politicians are using

Video

Politicians are using coded language to "manipulate people" into making decisions they wouldn't normally be "morally comfortable with", a political language expert tells the BBC.

This kind of political message only certain people are meant to understand is known as a "dog whistle", explains Professor Jennifer Saul.

Some claimed these tactics were used to make people think Barack Obama was a foreigner. Others said UKIP's "Breaking Point" poster was a racist dog whistle.

So how does it work?