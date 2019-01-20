Starmer: Compromise or face fresh referendum
Labour's shadow Brexit secretary, Sir Keir Starmer, has said that Prime Minister Theresa May faces a possible no deal "and therefore a public vote" if she refuses to budge on her Brexit red lines.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Sir Keir suggested that other options would be tested during the next few weeks, and that parliament might "take control of the process".

