Fox: PM's deal is still best way forward
International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has insisted that the prime minister's Brexit withdrawal agreement is still the "best way forward".

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Dr Fox suggested that negotiating with the EU over the Irish backstop could rescue the agreement.

  • 20 Jan 2019
