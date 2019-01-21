Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jacinda Ardern: Theresa May is 'a woman of remarkable resilience'
The New Zealand prime minister shared her views on British politics during an interview with Victoria Derbyshire.
She spoke about her admiration for Theresa May during a very "unsettled period of time".
-
21 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46943263/jacinda-ardern-theresa-may-is-a-woman-of-remarkable-resilienceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window