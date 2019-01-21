'Theresa May is a woman of remarkable resillience'
Jacinda Ardern: Theresa May is 'a woman of remarkable resilience'

The New Zealand prime minister shared her views on British politics during an interview with Victoria Derbyshire.

She spoke about her admiration for Theresa May during a very "unsettled period of time".

