Labour would support a second referendum

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Labour's Barry Gardiner says party would back referendum
Shadow International Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner says the party would vote in support of a second referendum in Parliament.
A spokesperson for Mr Gardiner, speaking after this interview, said: "Barry is committed to Labour's policy of pushing for a general election as the best outcome and if the Conservatives continue to block a general election then we will keep all options on the table, including the option of campaigning for a public vote.
"Whipping arrangements in coming days and weeks will be decided in the usual way."
-
21 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46946411/brexit-labour-s-barry-gardiner-says-party-would-back-referendumRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window