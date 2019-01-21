Labour would support a second referendum

Video

Shadow International Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner says the party would vote in support of a second referendum in Parliament.

A spokesperson for Mr Gardiner, speaking after this interview, said: "Barry is committed to Labour's policy of pushing for a general election as the best outcome and if the Conservatives continue to block a general election then we will keep all options on the table, including the option of campaigning for a public vote.

"Whipping arrangements in coming days and weeks will be decided in the usual way."