Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Business minister: Brexit trade agreements 'sham'
A business minister has blasted what he called the "sham of pretend trade agreements" and said a no deal Brexit would be a "disaster".
Richard Harrington threatened to quit his post if the government pursued a no deal Brexit and said he was not prepared to "sell business down the river for other people's political dogma".
Only a "minority of a minority" support a no deal, he told Today.
There are 67 days until the UK is due to leave the EU and no agreement has yet been reached.
-
21 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window