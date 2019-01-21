Firms helping staff with mental health issues
Thames Water staff offering mental health support to colleagues

Some companies are offering help and support to employees with mental health issues though a mental health first aid scheme.

Employees undergo training to spot the early signs of mental ill-health.

Politics Live spoke to some of the Thames Water team who provide support to their colleagues.

