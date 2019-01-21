Firms helping staff with mental health issues

Media player
Thames Water staff offering mental health support to colleagues
Some companies are offering help and support to employees with mental health issues though a mental health first aid scheme.
Employees undergo training to spot the early signs of mental ill-health.
Politics Live spoke to some of the Thames Water team who provide support to their colleagues.
