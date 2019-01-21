Tory MP: Grieve playing really dangerous game
Lee Rowley on Dominic Grieve's Brexit bid to give MPs more say

A Conservative MP said a colleague's bid to change the rules on Brexit debates in Parliament is a "bad idea and it needs to be stopped".

After watching Dominic Grieve's Politics Live interview, Lee Rowley said his fellow Tory's bid was "nonsense... totally ludicrous".

