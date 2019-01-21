Corbyn: PM's talk offer 'exposed as PR sham'
Brexit: Jeremy Corbyn on PM's statement and offer of talks

Jeremy Corbyn said the prime minister was in "deep denial" and must "change her red lines" over a Brexit deal.

The Labour leader, who has declined her offer of talks with him unless she rules out a no-deal outcome, said other party leaders had found there was "no flexibility", and "no negotiations", saying the talks were a "PR sham".

