May: We need to be honest with British people

Brexit: Theresa May on ‘six key issues’ in EU talks
Theresa May told MPs that the Brexit vote last week showed the “government’s approach has to change, and it has”.
The prime minister spoke against extending Article 50, and said she doubted the EU would agree.
She said a second referendum would "set a difficult precedent that could have significant implications " for future referendums.and doubted there was enough support among MPs to enact one.
21 Jan 2019
