PM cancels fees for EU citizens to stay in UK

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: No fees for EU citizens applying for UK status
Theresa May said that after "powerful representations", the plans to charge EU citizens applying for UK status have been waived.
She said some EU nations have guaranteed the right of British nationals to remain there in the event of a no-deal and the UK government would step up efforts "to make sure they all do so".
-
21 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46952332/brexit-no-fees-for-eu-citizens-applying-for-uk-statusRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window