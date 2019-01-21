PM cancels fees for EU citizens to stay in UK
Theresa May said that after "powerful representations", the plans to charge EU citizens applying for UK status have been waived.

She said some EU nations have guaranteed the right of British nationals to remain there in the event of a no-deal and the UK government would step up efforts "to make sure they all do so".

