Tusk: Cameron told me 'no risk of referendum'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Cameron told me 'no risk of referendum', says Tusk

European Council President Donald Tusk has described a conversation with former British Prime Minister David Cameron in which Mr Cameron apparently told him there would be no British referendum on leaving EU, as he thought the Liberal Democrats would block the move.

The first episode of Inside Europe: Ten Years of Turmoil, 'We Quit', is on BBC Two on Monday, 28 January at 21:00 GMT and available on iPlayer afterwards.

  • 21 Jan 2019
Go to next video: PM cancels fees for EU citizens to stay in UK