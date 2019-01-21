Tusk: Cameron told me 'no risk of referendum'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Cameron told me 'no risk of referendum', says Tusk
European Council President Donald Tusk has described a conversation with former British Prime Minister David Cameron in which Mr Cameron apparently told him there would be no British referendum on leaving EU, as he thought the Liberal Democrats would block the move.
The first episode of Inside Europe: Ten Years of Turmoil, 'We Quit', is on BBC Two on Monday, 28 January at 21:00 GMT and available on iPlayer afterwards.
-
21 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46954942/brexit-cameron-told-me-no-risk-of-referendum-says-tuskRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window